Osage County judge sentences DUI offender to 7 years

By: Cal Day

An Osage County judge sentenced a man with a history of DUIs to seven years in prison for a crash that injured two people.

Investigators say Blake Basore was high during that crash. The people he hit had been waiting years to see whether he would go to prison.

One of the victims, Teresa Petersen, says she is shocked to hear Blake Basore is going to prison because a pre-sentencing report recommended Basore get probation.

She’s happy to be getting justice, but she also feels sad for Basore’s family.

Petersen says she and her husband were hurt and have struggled since Basore crashed into their car while he was high on cocaine.

Before their crash, Basore had already received probation for two other DUIs.

The Department of Corrections recommended that Basore get probation since he has spent the last year and a half getting treatment and living in a sober living facility. His attorney says Basore has done a tremendous job of seeking treatment.

Petersen was afraid the judge would agree.

“I’m very sad for his family, I’m sad for his mother most of all,” she said. “I feel like a weight has been lifted off of our shoulders right now. I really was just expecting to hear probation today, especially after the report that was given for him. I’m very happy that it’s over for now.”

Basore was taken into custody, and on the way out of the courtroom, he gave our News On 6 reporter the middle finger and said this:

Blake: Can I help you?

Cal: Any comment on the sentencing?

Blake: I guess the recovery doesn’t help, so.

Basore’s sentence includes an additional three years of probation after he’s released from prison.

He is also ordered to complete a treatment program, and he’ll be evaluated in one year.

His attorney declined to comment on the sentencing.

Osage County district attorney Mike Fisher says this case was difficult for everyone involved. He thanked the judge for considering all the evidence and believes this is a fair sentence.