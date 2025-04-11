Tulsa-based medical team heads to Myanmar after devastating earthquakes

Tulsa-based nonprofit In His Image International is sending a 12-person medical team to Myanmar to provide aid after a deadly 7.7 magnitude earthquake. Led by Dr. Mitchell Duininck, the group includes 9 physicians and will offer medical care, emotional support, and supplies to overwhelmed communities. The team departs Saturday and says their mission is not only to heal, but to show the people of Myanmar they are not forgotten.

By: MaKayla Glenn

-

Responding to a Humanitarian Crisis

In His Image International, a faith-based nonprofit medical organization based in Tulsa, is preparing a dedicated team to provide urgently needed medical assistance to Myanmar. The Southeast Asian nation is still reeling from a deadly 7.7 magnitude earthquake that has claimed more than 3,600 lives.

"As chaos continues to unfold half a world away, hope is being packed into boxes and bags right here in Tulsa," said News On 6’s MaKayla Glenn.

A History of Global Relief

This isn’t the first time In His Image has responded to Myanmar.

“We’ve responded to Myanmar in the past—in 2008 when they had a huge cyclone that killed 100,000 people,” said Dr. Mitchell Duininck, President and CEO of In His Image International.

Now, the organization is once again stepping up with a team of 12 people—9 physicians and 3 healthcare support staff—ready to serve.

A Mission That Requires Grit

Preparing for a trip like this is no small feat. The team is spending their final days organizing medicine, packing supplies, and making sure every member is physically and emotionally prepared for the journey.

“These are difficult trips—lots of physical difficulty, a lot of unpredictability. Maybe sleeping on the ground, hiking in, carrying in our own supplies,” explained Dr. Duininck.

Team members are carefully selected for their fitness, resilience, and past experience with international medical work.

Medicine and Ministry

While the team will provide antibiotics, wound care, and emergency support, the heart of the mission goes beyond medical treatment.

“So much part of it is just being there with people, saying ‘We heard about you. We love you. We care about you. And we’ve come in Jesus’ name to just love on you,’” Duininck shared.

Supporting an Overwhelmed System

With Myanmar’s healthcare system already strained, the influx of injuries and illness caused by the earthquake has pushed it past capacity.

“So many people are sick, so many are injured—it really overwhelms the ability of the local system to care. So we’re there just to help. They will direct us,” said Duininck.

Local Partners, Global Impact

The mission is made possible with help from local partners like Blessings International in Broken Arrow and Ascension St. John in Tulsa, which supplied much of the medical gear the team will bring with them.

A Message of Hope

The team plans to leave Saturday morning and will spend about two weeks in Myanmar. As for the impact they hope to leave behind?

“We go because we believe people are important and valuable,” said Duininck. “When we leave, we want people to feel like somebody cares about them. Somebody sees them. That they’re not forgotten in the midst of their pain.”