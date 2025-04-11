Tulsa jewelry brand Rustic Cuff shines at 112th First Lady's Luncheon in Washington, D.C.

Tulsa's Rustic Cuff honors influential women at the 112th First Lady's Luncheon with custom bracelets, celebrating strength and resilience.

By: Jayden Brannon

A Tulsa jewelry maker brought her signature style to Washington, D.C., as part of a prestigious national event honoring influential women.

Jill Donovan, founder of Rustic Cuff, created custom bracelets for guests at the 112th Congressional Club Women's Luncheon, known informally as the First Lady’s Luncheon.

The moment marked a career high point for Donovan, who called it “an honor [she] will carry forever.”

From Tulsa to the Nation’s Capital

Rustic Cuff began in 2011 as a personal project and has since grown into a well-known brand with a loyal following. But even with national success, Donovan never imagined her designs would be featured at one of Washington’s most exclusive social gatherings.

The First Lady’s Luncheon is an annual bipartisan tradition hosted by the Congressional Club, bringing together spouses of lawmakers, Supreme Court justices, cabinet members, and other political leaders.

A Personal Touch in Every Bracelet

Each guest at this year’s luncheon received a handmade cuff, created to match the event’s theme: “sand and steel.” The design symbolized strength and resilience—qualities Donovan said many attendees embody.

She said every cuff was handcrafted and prayed over by her team before being sent to the event.

“It reminded me that we don’t have to be on the same side to be kind and gracious and generous,” Donovan said. “Sometimes it’s as simple as a bracelet that can bridge the gap.”

The Connection That Made It Happen

This opportunity had roots in a chance gift shared years ago. Donovan says the path to the luncheon began when her friend, singer Sandi Patty, gave a Rustic Cuff to Karen Pence, wife of former Vice President Mike Pence.

That bracelet eventually reached a member of the Congressional Club, who reached out to Donovan to help with this year’s luncheon.

What Comes Next: A New Line for the Public

While the customized Rustic Cuffs were exclusive to the First Lady’s Luncheon, Donovan is launching a new jewelry line under her own name. Each guest at the luncheon also received one of these new beaded bracelets, designed with the same sand and steel color palette.

The Jill Donovan line will be available to the public starting May 1.

Donovan hopes the bracelets continue to create meaningful connections far beyond Washington, D.C.

