Woman in wheelchair struck, killed by truck in Tulsa

Tulsa Police say a woman in a wheelchair was hit and killed while crossing street outside of a crosswalk.

By: Brian Smallwood

A woman in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a truck Thursday night in north Tulsa, according to police.

Deadly Collision on East Pine Street

Tulsa police say the incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. on April 10 near the intersection of East Pine Street and North Lewis Place. According to 911 dispatch, a caller reported that a person in a wheelchair had been hit by a vehicle.

Responding officers arrived to find the woman had attempted to cross the street outside of a designated crosswalk when she was hit by a truck traveling westbound.

Victim Dragged, Later Died at Hospital

Police say the truck struck the woman and dragged her a short distance. Emergency crews transported her to a nearby hospital, but she later died from her injuries. The victim’s identity has not yet been confirmed.

Driver Cooperating With Investigators

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and is cooperating fully with the investigation, according to officers.

Investigators Process the Scene

Crime Scene Investigators and the Gilcrease Division Traffic Unit responded to the crash site to document evidence and determine what led to the fatal collision. The investigation remains ongoing.