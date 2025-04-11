Oklahoma woman among finalists in $1 million Lay’s 'Do Us a Flavor' contest

Sapulpa woman’s recipe makes national spotlight as voting opens April 21st.

By: Brian Smallwood

-

An Oklahoma woman is one of three finalists in Lay’s national “Do Us a Flavor” competition, and her savory, nostalgic chip idea could win her a $1 million prize.

Paula George of Sapulpa, Okla., submitted her “Bacon Grilled Cheese” flavor, inspired by a cherished recipe passed down from her late father.

Her creation will now hit shelves nationwide as part of the snack giant’s latest flavor contest.

A Flavor from the Heart

George said the idea came from memories of her dad’s famous bacon grilled cheese sandwiches. Her goal? To give fans a taste of home with every crunchy bite.

“It’s the kind of flavor that takes you back to the kitchen,” George said in a statement released by Lay’s.

Meet the Finalists

More than 700,000 chip lovers submitted ideas in this year’s competition, which challenges fans to invent the next great flavor. The three finalists include:

Bacon Grilled Cheese, submitted by Paula George of Sapulpa, Okla. Valentina & Lime, submitted by Araceli Huerta of San Jose, Calif. Wavy Korean-Style Fried Chicken, submitted by Neelia Lynn of Chesterfield, Va.

Each finalist's flavor will be available in stores nationwide starting April 21, 2025.

Fans Decide Who Wins

From April 21 to June 13, fans can taste the three new chip flavors and vote for their favorite at DoUsAFlavor.com. The finalist with the most votes will win $1 million.

A Word from Lay’s

“We are always looking to our consumers to inspire the next great flavor of Lay’s, and Do Us A Flavor is the most direct and authentic way to do so,” said Denise Truelove, senior vice president of marketing at PepsiCo Foods. “Only Lay’s can turn a great idea from our fans into a delicious potato chip in record time.”

What’s Next?

Lay’s fans across the U.S. are encouraged to try the new flavors as they hit store shelves later this month and help crown the winner. George is hopeful her bacon grilled cheese chip will deliver the taste — and the memories — to win it all.