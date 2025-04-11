Xtreme Fight Night 400 marks major milestone for Tulsa’s longest-running MMA promotion

It is a historic night in combat sports as the longest-running MMA and kickboxing promotion in the United States prepares for its 400th event. Five-time world champion kickboxer Dale "Apollo" Cook founded XFN in Tulsa in 1977.

Friday, April 11th 2025, 5:03 pm

By: Alyssa Miller


TULSA, Okla. -

It is a historic night in combat sports as the longest-running MMA and kickboxing promotion in the United States prepares for its 400th event on Friday, April 11.

Dale "Apollo" Cook founded Xtreme Fight Night (XFN) in 1977 in Tulsa. The promoter still operates in the city today and is the only one that remains locally owned and operated.

Martial Arts Icon

Before Cook was the founder of XFN, he had an impressive professional career with a record of 94-4-1 in kickboxing and 19-2-1 in boxing.

Cook is a five-time world champion kickboxer and has earned a seventh-degree black belt in taekwondo.

In 2023, he was inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame. Cook also started his own gym in Tulsa, Apollo's Martial Arts, to train and inspire future generations of fighters.

Historic Night of Fights

XFN 400 is a historic event for the promoter. The fights will feature the rising stars of MMA, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and bare-knuckle boxing hosted by UFC legend Frank Shamrock.

Prelims start at 6:30 p.m., with the main card following at 8 p.m., inside the Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort.

The headlining fight is a four-man tournament that includes UFC veteran TJ Brown, XFN champ Tater McSpadden, and Brandon "Darkhorse" Mcdougal.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the River Spirit Casino Resort website.
Alyssa Miller
Alyssa Miller

Alyssa joined the News On 6 team as a multimedia journalist in January 2023. Before that, Alyssa anchored 13 NEWS This Morning and told Northeast Kansans stories as a reporter for WIBW-TV. In her four years there, she won several Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards for her anchor and reporter work.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

April 11th, 2025

April 12th, 2025

April 12th, 2025

April 12th, 2025

Top Headlines

April 12th, 2025

April 12th, 2025

April 12th, 2025

April 12th, 2025