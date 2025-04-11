Xtreme Fight Night 400 marks major milestone for Tulsa’s longest-running MMA promotion

It is a historic night in combat sports as the longest-running MMA and kickboxing promotion in the United States prepares for its 400th event. Five-time world champion kickboxer Dale "Apollo" Cook founded XFN in Tulsa in 1977.

By: Alyssa Miller

-

It is a historic night in combat sports as the longest-running MMA and kickboxing promotion in the United States prepares for its 400th event on Friday, April 11.

Dale "Apollo" Cook founded Xtreme Fight Night (XFN) in 1977 in Tulsa. The promoter still operates in the city today and is the only one that remains locally owned and operated.

Martial Arts Icon

Before Cook was the founder of XFN, he had an impressive professional career with a record of 94-4-1 in kickboxing and 19-2-1 in boxing.

Cook is a five-time world champion kickboxer and has earned a seventh-degree black belt in taekwondo.

In 2023, he was inducted into the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame. Cook also started his own gym in Tulsa, Apollo's Martial Arts, to train and inspire future generations of fighters.

Historic Night of Fights

XFN 400 is a historic event for the promoter. The fights will feature the rising stars of MMA, kickboxing, Muay Thai, and bare-knuckle boxing hosted by UFC legend Frank Shamrock.

Prelims start at 6:30 p.m., with the main card following at 8 p.m., inside the Cove at River Spirit Casino Resort.

The headlining fight is a four-man tournament that includes UFC veteran TJ Brown, XFN champ Tater McSpadden, and Brandon "Darkhorse" Mcdougal.

Tickets for the event can be purchased at the River Spirit Casino Resort website.