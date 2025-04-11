'Words of the People' hosts rematriation retreat for Indigenous language learners

The Words of the People Rematriation Retreat brings together Indigenous language learners for a transformative experience focused on healing, cultural empowerment, and revitalizing endangered languages.

By: Brooke Cox

Chelsea T. Hicks and Claire Campo are leading efforts to revive Indigenous languages through the "Words of the People: Rematriation Retreat", an immersive event designed for 100 Indigenous language learners — and occasionally settlers reconnecting with ancestral, land-based languages.

Hicks, the founder of the initiative, and Campo, an event builder, say they aim to create transformative experiences for participants whose languages have been endangered by historical colonial practices.

A Space for Healing and Reconnection

The retreat supports Indigenous people seeking to "re-Indigenize" their worldviews, particularly those whose families were impacted by policies such as boarding schools.

Organizers describe the event as a space for healing and processing generational trauma while fostering a strong sense of responsibility and cultural empowerment.

(Image Provided By: Words of the People Rematriation Retreat)

By creating room for honest dialogue, the retreat also serves as a grounding point for learners navigating the challenges of language revitalization in a modern context.

Rooted in Community and Growth

Now in its second year, the Rematriation Retreat builds on past gatherings, including a previous language writing event. Organizers have found that participants leave the retreat not only with improved language skills but also with a deepened connection to their identity, culture and community.

The event also seeks to support the mental health of Indigenous youth, with a focus on building self-esteem and reducing high suicide rates through cultural affirmation and empowerment.

(Image Provided By: Words of the People Rematriation Retreat)

Reviving Language for Future Generations

Organizers say events like this are critical in normalizing the everyday use of Indigenous languages. They believe that revitalizing these languages is a vital step toward returning them to their rightful place as first languages spoken in daily life.

In the long term, Hicks and Campo hope these efforts will contribute to broader goals like climate leadership, drawing from the environmental insights embedded in Indigenous languages.

Event Details

Words of the People will take place at the River Spirit Casino Resort on April 18-20. There will also be a special reading from Joy Harjo at the Tulsa Artist Fellowship Flagship on April 19 at 1 p.m.

(Image Provided By: Words of the People Rematriation Retreat)

Learn More

More information about the retreat and other programs can be found on the Words of the People website at wtpgathering.org and on Instagram at @wordsofthepeople.