'Grey's Anatomy' star Eric Dane reveals he's been diagnosed with ALS

"Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane said Thursday that he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a rare degenerative condition that causes progressive muscle paralysis.

Dane opened up about his diagnosis in an exclusive statement to People magazine.

"I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter," said Dane, who is married to actress Rebecca Gayheart. The couple have two teenage daughters.

"I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time," he added.

Dane said that he is "able to continue working" and is "looking forward to returning to the set of" HBO's "Euphoria," where he plays Cal Jacobs, next week. People magazine reported that Dane is set to begin production on season three of the drama on April 14. The show resumed production in January, several years after its second season finale aired.

Eric Dane attends the HBO Max FYC event for "Euphoria" on April 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

What is ALS?

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease for the New York Yankees player who was stricken with the condition in the late 1930s, affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. The brain becomes unable to control muscle movement, and people eventually lose their ability to speak, eat, move and breathe, according to the ALS Association. About 1 in 300 Americans are affected by ALS, Brian Frederick, senior vice president of communication at the ALS Association, told CBS News in August 2023.

Experts don't know the exact cause of ALS. About 5% to 10% of cases appear to have a genetic link, according to the National Institutes of Health. Most cases are sporadic, the NIH said. The average life expectancy with the disease is 2 to 5 years. Most patients die from respiratory failure, the NIH said. The condition has no cure.

"It can strike anyone at any time and is always fatal," Frederick said.

Other celebrities diagnosed with ALS include former NFL player Tim Green, singer Roberta Flack and Zac Brown Band star John Driskell Hopkins. Bryan Randall, the longtime partner of actress Sandra Bullock, died from the condition in 2023.