McAlester High School, nearby middle school lockdowns lifted after anonymous threat

McAlester students and staff are returning to a normal schedule on Friday after an anonymous threat caused a lockdown at two schools in the morning.

By: Drake Johnson

The district said an anonymous call about a weapon on campus caused the lockdown. The call was received after students were on campus.

The Randy Hughes Middle School and McAlester High School campuses were closed while police went room-to-room to search for any weapons and give the all clear. "Given the size of the campus, this process took some time," the district shared.

Full statement from the district below:

This morning, our MPS Campus Police Chief received an anonymous report of a possible weapon being brought onto the high school campus. As a precaution, both campuses were placed on lockdown while the high school was thoroughly searched room by room. Given the size of the campus, this process took some time. Thank you to the following law enforcement agencies: McAlester PD, Krebs PD, Choctaw Nation, Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office and Pittsburg County Emergency Management for their assistance this morning.

