Thunder at Jazz preview: limited availability, last meeting, full injury report, where to watch, odds

Friday, April 11th 2025, 11:02 am
Friday will serve as a well-earned break for several Oklahoma City Thunder stars, following their win over Phoenix on Wednesday that secured home-court advantage throughout the playoffs with the league’s best record.
The spotlight tonight shifts to guard Ajay Mitchell, who is expected to make his return to the lineup for the first time since January 3. Mitchell underwent toe surgery earlier this season and is likely to be on a minutes restriction as he eases back into action.
The Thunder, already up 3-0 in the season series, will look to complete a sweep of the Jazz, who enter the game at 17-63. Utah is coming off a win over Portland on Wednesday.
Full Injury Report:
Caruso, Alex Out Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain
Dieng, Ousmane Out Injury/Illness - Left Calf; Strain
Dort, Luguentz Out Injury/Illness - Right Patellofemoral; Injury Management
Gilgeous-Alexander, Shai Out Injury/Illness - Left Shin; Contusion
Hartenstein, Isaiah Out Injury/Illness - Left Achilles; Tendinitis
Holmgren, Chet Out Injury/Illness - Low Back; Spasm
Topic, Nikola Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Surgery
Wallace, Cason Out Injury/Illness - Right Shoulder; Strain
Williams, Jalen Out Injury/Illness - Right Hip; Strain
Suns
Clarkson, Jordan Out Injury/Illness - Left Plantar; Fasciitis
Collier, Isaiah Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Hamstring; Soreness
Collins, John Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain
Harkless, Elijah Out Injury/Illness - Left Groin; Strain
Hendricks, Taylor Out Injury/Illness - Right Fibula; Fracture
Kessler, Walker Out Injury/Illness - Nasal; Fracture / Concussion Protocol
Markkanen, Lauri Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Injury Management
Martin, KJ Out Injury/Illness - N/A; Illness
Williams, Cody Out Injury/Illness - N/A; Illness
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points to lead the Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City Thunder to a dominant 130-107 win over the Utah Jazz on February 21, their eighth victory in the last nine games.
Chet Holmgren chipped in 20 points, Jalen Williams added 18, and Isaiah Hartenstein pulled down 13 rebounds as the Thunder cruised from start to finish.
Utah was led by John Collins with 26 points, while rookie Keyonte George contributed 20. Walker Kessler was a force on the boards with 19 rebounds, and Isaiah Collier dished out 12 assists.
Oklahoma City never trailed in the game, jumping out to a 27-14 lead late in the first quarter thanks to a 15-4 run sparked by Gilgeous-Alexander and Alex Caruso. The Thunder built their advantage to 25 points by halftime, capped by a Lu Dort layup that made it 66-41.
The Thunder will travel to New Orleans on Sunday in the final game of the regular season at 2:30
April 11, 2025, 7:30
Delta Center, Salt Lake City
Watch: FanDuel Sports Oklahoma
The Thunder are listed as 9.5-point favorites via FanDuel
