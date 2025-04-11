Charles Page senior competing in National Shakespeare Competition in New York City

Charles Page High School student Jonathan Rowe went from football to film and theater — and now he's performing on a national stage.

By: Ryan Gillin

A Charles Page High School senior, Jonathan Rowe, never imagined his high school years would lead him to Shakespeare, film sets, and a national stage in New York City. Just last year, his world revolved around football practice and workouts. After winning the regional Shakefest competition last month, Rowe is headed to New York to perform a monologue from Titus Andronicus at the National Shakespeare Competition.

A New Direction

Rowe’s journey into the world of theater began unexpectedly. Two years ago, he approached Andrea Campfield, drama teacher, to learn more about opportunities in voice acting.

“I gave him the information I had,” Campfield said. “I knew a strong voice would be a great asset for Shakespeare, so I encouraged him to try Shakefest.”

Rowe took the leap, and placed second last year at Shakefest, the regional competition. This year he placed first.

"No one said join theater, but I am very glad Mrs. Campfield did,” Rowe said.

Self Taught: From YouTube to the Stage

Using Google and YouTube as his guides, he learned the fundamentals of voice acting and filmmaking on his own. He began collaborating with classmates to create short films, and he’s currently working on an original project, Reverie.

In addition to his film work, Rowe enrolled in the TV production program at Tulsa Tech.

“I look at what I've gotten done in the past year, and it really makes me wonder what I could've done in four. I didn't know how beneficial it could be, just how enjoyable it could b,e and all the friends I could make from it,” Rowe said. “All the experiences, I just didn't know."

The Road to New York

Rowe will perform Aaron’s monologue from Titus Andronicus, a sonnet and a cold read at the National Shakespeare Competition. He will compete against more than 40 contestants from across the country.

He leaves for New York on April 25th. If he wins, Rowe will have the opportunity to travel to Oxford, England.

“I love that he took that chance and hit the ground running and takes every opportunity that he can to get as much in within theater and film as he can while he is here at Charles Page,” Campfield said.

Looking Ahead

After graduation, Rowe will attend the University of New Mexico, where he hopes to continue developing his skills in film and drama. He hopes to intern at Netflix and continue telling stories, both on screen and on stage.

“If you told me I was going to join drama when I was a freshman, I would not have believed you,” Rowe said. “At the time, it was just football, football, workout, sleep, repeat. But when I finally branched out and tried something different, it landed me here.”

For Rowe, taking that chance made all the difference.

