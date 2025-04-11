Owasso adds nearly 150 registered storm shelters after April EF-1 tornado

The City of Owasso registered 147 new storm shelters after an EF-1 tornado on April 2, increasing the total to over 1,400 shelters.

Friday, April 11th 2025, 3:19 pm

By: David Prock


OWASSO, Okla. -

The City of Owasso said it has registered 147 new storm shelters since an EF-1 tornado damaged homes on April 2.

City officials say those additions bring the total number of registered homes citywide to over 1,400.

Those interested in registering their storm shelter in Owasso can do so for free on the city's website. Or call 918-376-1500.

Officials said the benefits of registering your shelter will allow emergency crews to quickly locate and contact you during a severe weather event. If debris blocks the door to a shelter, emergency teams will know where to look for occupants.

