Oklahoma lawmakers consider moving school board elections to November to boost voter turnout

A bill moving through the state legislature would change the date of school board elections. Supporters hope this would increase voter turnout, but opponents think it will keep qualified people from running for office.

By: Cal Day

-

A bill is moving through the state legislature that would change the date when school board elections are held. Senate Bill 6 is on the House floor after passing through the state Senate.

If passed, it would move school board elections from April to the general election day in November.

Claremore senator Ally Seifried hopes the move will increase voter participation in school board elections

"Historically, it's been abysmal," said Seifried. "We've had single-digit turnout. I think these are very important elections that we'd like to see more people participate in."

Seifried says the low turnout is a problem across Oklahoma.

Oklahoma City senator Mark Mann opposes the bill

Mann agrees something needs to be done to improve turnout in school board elections. However, he disagrees with moving the election dates.

Mann fears the move would keep genuine people from running for office because it would place non-partisan races onto partisan ballots.

An election board secretary says school board election turnout has been a problem for years

"Our numbers for local elections always tend to run in the very low amount," said Julie Dermody, secretary of the Rogers County election board.

The numbers from the latest school board races in Rogers County are no different.

For example, in the Oologah-Talala school board race, only 3% of registered voters participated in the election. Only 6% of registered voters took part in the Justus-Tiawah school board contest.

"Your school boards, they have a direct impact on what's going to be taught to your kids," said Dermody.

Dermody says voting is a privilege and it is up to everyone to increase participation.

"If you want to be an informed voter, you are going to have to make a little bit of an effort to check in," she said.

The bill's current status

Senate Bill 6 was amended this week in the House. A vote has not yet been scheduled.