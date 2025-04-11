Tulsa Firefighters launch 'Project Life' to install free smoke alarms in high-risk areas

Tulsa homes from East 11th Street to East 21st Street and Garnett Road receive free smoke alarms as the Tulsa Fire Department and American Red Cross kick off Project Life, tackling high fire-risk zones.

By: Aaron Alexander

The Tulsa Fire Department, in partnership with the American Red Cross and ONE Gas, kicked off “Project Life” on Friday. The goal is to prevent fire-related deaths through education and free smoke alarm installations.

Nearly three dozen volunteers, including Spanish-speaking team members, gathered at El Centro New Sanctuary Center before heading out to homes in east Tulsa.

Teams canvassed 408 homes in the square-mile area from East 11th Street to East 21st Street and Garnett Road — a zone identified as high-risk for structure fires. Volunteers installed free smoke alarms and provided fire safety information for residents.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, three out of five fire deaths happen in homes without working smoke alarms. Firefighters say working alarms can cut the risk of dying in a house fire by half.

Firefighters say alarms should be installed in every bedroom, outside all sleeping areas, and on every level of the home.

The Tulsa Fire Department offers free smoke alarm installations year-round. Residents can call (918) 596-9422 to schedule an appointment.