There's a snake in my boot: What to know about Oklahoma's venomous snakes

By: Ethan Wright

As temperatures rise across Oklahoma, so does the risk of snake bites. Copperheads, cottonmouths, and rattlesnakes are all native to the state, and they become more active in the spring and summer.

Dr. Claire Epperson, Associate Medical Director at the Oklahoma Center for Poison & Drug Information, says awareness and prevention are key — and a quick, informed response to a bite could make all the difference.

Q: What venomous snakes should Oklahomans look out for?

A: “We primarily see copperhead in Oklahoma, and that’s across most of the state. But we also have cottonmouths — also known as water moccasins — and a couple of rattlesnakes as well.”

What To Do If You Get Bitten by a Snake

If you’re bitten, Dr. Epperson says the first step is to get away from the snake. Resist the urge to capture or kill it.

“If you can get at a safe distance and take a picture, that will suffice,” she adds.

Once you’re away from the snake, here’s what to do next:

Wash the bite area with soap and water. Remove jewelry or tight clothing near the bite. Keep the limb elevated and straight. Get to a hospital as soon as possible. Call Poison Control: 1-800-222-1222.

What Not To Do

Old myths and TV-style remedies can actually make things worse. Avoid these common mistakes:

Don’t cut the bite or try to suck out venom. Don’t apply a tourniquet or restrict blood flow. Don’t assume it’s harmless just because there’s only one puncture mark. Don’t handle a dead or decapitated snake — it can still bite through reflex.

Identifying a Copperhead

Dr. Epperson says copperheads have a distinct “Hershey Kiss” pattern — triangular markings that alternate along the body. But color isn’t always reliable.

“They’re not always copper,” she says. “Sometimes they can be lighter in color. And younger snakes may look like other species.”

Other venomous snake features include:

Triangular-shaped heads Elliptical (“cat-like”) pupils — but if you’re that close, you’re way too close Hershey kiss type of pattern

Preventing Snake Bites

Most bites happen by accident, often while people are gardening, hiking, or cleaning up their yards.

Tips to avoid a bite:

Wear boots and jeans instead of flip-flops or shorts when outdoors. Avoid putting your hands or feet where you can’t see — like under logs or into piles of leaves. Stay alert in tall grass, wooded areas, or near water.

“A lot of times when people get bit, it’s not intentional,” Epperson says. “They’re just cleaning up the yard or working in the garden.”

Q: When Is It an Emergency?

A: There’s a couple of red flags that are really important to watch out for. People’s blood pressure can drop, they can feel lightheaded or dizzy. They can also feel like they’re going to pass out.

If it’s life-threatening, call 911.