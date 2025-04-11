Oklahoma lawmakers assured mental health funds will continue despite confusion

State leaders push for clarity after mistakenly sent letters threatened to end contracts with major Tulsa mental health providers.

By: Amy Slanchik

Some Oklahoma state lawmakers from both parties have concerns about state funding for mental health services in the Tulsa area.

The state sent letters to three providers, saying their funding would end May 10th.

Two lawmakers News On 6 spoke with stressed their priority in all of this is that people get the services they need, saying lives are on the line.

Concerns are coming from the Capitol when it comes to mental health in Tulsa, after letters from the state's Office of Management and Enterprise Services went to CREOKS and Grand Mental Health, saying their contracts would be cancelled.

A copy of a letter intended for Family Children Services shows it was sent to the former CEO, who retired two years ago. The nonprofit said it did not receive a letter from the state, but it has been a main topic of conversation for lawmakers.

“Just chaos. And we don’t operate well or thoughtfully in chaos, and we can do better,” Democratic Representative Melissa Provenzano said.

She said in a public meeting Thursday, the state's mental health commissioner was surprised by the letters.

“As of yesterday afternoon, we were told this was an error, these letters should not have been sent out. That’s what I know for sure,” Provenzano said. “So I just hope the providers are reaching out to the Department of Mental Health and going where’s the lay of the land? Because that’s, I believe, what the Department of Mental Health is trying to communicate."

Republican Representative Mark Lawson said he and other lawmakers have been assured that OMES and the Mental Health Department don't intend to cut back services.

"I don't want to speak for anyone at OMES or the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, but it is my understanding that certainly to the providers that this was not expected,” Lawson said. “The conversation that I have had with Commissioner Friesen is she was not expecting that to be sent out and she didn't feel like she was notified that those were going to go out. Perhaps there was some miscommunication on when those were supposed to go out, if those were supposed to go out. But those were conversations again, between OMES, and the Department of Mental Health."

News On 6 asked OMES for clarity on the letters it sent, and if the department sent them by mistake. It sent the following statement in response:

"It is the state's job to ensure that all contracts prioritize accountability and transparency. We are committed to being good partners with all agencies as we navigate the state’s procurement processes."

The Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services released a statement Friday evening as well, recognizing the confusion this has caused, and said it's committed to providing services.

Both CREOKS and Family and Children's Services said they do not expect an interruption of services, with CREOKS saying it's confident about a positive path forward.

Grand Mental Health said in a statement Thursday night that 53,000 Oklahomans served through its Tulsa office would immediately lose service, and did not provide an update Friday.

Full statement from ODMHSAS:

As we navigate these complex and concerning contracting issues, our priority remains clear: protecting access to care for Oklahomans who depend on these services. We are grateful to the Governor for recognizing the critical importance of ensuring a clear path forward for uninterrupted critical mental health services across the state and are grateful for his reiteration that we are not and will not terminate any core service contracts.

We understand the confusion caused by recent events and are working closely with OMES and our community partners to implement a contractual stopgap. This issue is entirely unrelated to funding gaps or contract optimization. Our commitment to delivering high-quality behavioral health services remains strong as we work toward lasting solutions and operational excellence.