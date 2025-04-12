5 Things To Know: How Oklahomans can get federal money to install storm shelters

Registration is now open for SoonerSafe, Oklahoma’s rebate program that pays homeowners to install storm shelters. Here’s what to know.

By: Sam Modde

Oklahoma’s SoonerSafe program is accepting applications for the 2025 rebate cycle. The program launched in 2011 to help Oklahoma homeowners buy and install safe rooms on their property. Here’s what to know.

How Does The Program Work?

Residents apply through Oklahoma Emergency Management. If you’re selected, you’ll get an email. You’ll then have 30 days to respond and confirm your participation. SoonerSafe will then give you a timeframe to get a safe room installed and submit documentation, and then reimburse you through FEMA Hazard Mitigation grants.

Who Is Eligible?

Anyone can apply for the program, but the state prioritizes people in counties that were impacted by 2024 disaster declarations. That includes Blaine, Caddo, Carter, Craig, Custer, Delaware, Hughes, Jackson, Johnston, Kay, Lincoln, Love, Mayes, McClain, Murray, Muskogee, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Washington, and Washita counties.

The program is limited to single-family homes and must be installed by homeowners in their primary residences. Residents must own both the home and land the safe room is on to qualify.

How Much Money Can Applicants Get?

Those who are selected can get up to $3000 per home, but can’t be more than 75% of the actual cost of the safe room.

How Long Does It Take To Get A Rebate?

After submitting the required documents, OEM will review the files and may reach out for more information. Once the documents are complete, SoonerSafe will email you a final form to sign, including an address to mail the check. Once OEM gets your rebate check from FEMA, it will mail the check to your address. This process can take up to 12 weeks.

When’s The Deadline?

Last year’s deadline was October 31, 2024.

Applications are now open. For more questions and to apply for the progam, visit www.soonersafe.ok.gov .