Tulsa mental health clinics briefly face contract termination scare in error; felt real for those impacted

There was a wave of concern across Tulsa County this week after three major behavioral health clinics received notices saying their state contracts would be terminated next month. State officials later clarified the letters were sent by mistake, but for many who rely on those services, the panic was very real. News On 6’s MaKayla Glenn spoke with one man whose life depended on those very programs.

By: MaKayla Glenn

Q: Who is Joey Duffy, and why is he speaking out?

A: Joey Duffy is the co-lead vocalist of Tulsa-based band CLIFFDIVER. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at 25 and battled addiction and mental health crises for years.

"I've struggled with addiction, with all sorts of things my whole life… COPEs had to intervene several times. If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be here."

— Joey Duffy

Q: What is COPEs, and how did it help Joey?

A: COPEs — short for Community Outreach Psychiatric Emergency Services — is a mobile crisis team through Family & Children’s Services that helps people experiencing severe mental health emergencies.

Joey says their team came to his house, talked with him, strategized a care plan, and connected him to the help he needed — including inpatient treatment and therapy.

"They put me in a position where I could take care of myself... and through therapy, medication, and years of work, I'm at a stable place in my life."

Q: Where is Joey now?

A: Now four years sober, Joey travels the country with CLIFFDIVER, sharing a message of hope, healing — and the importance of community-based mental health care.

"As a band, that's what we tell people all across the country — you're gonna be okay. We can get through this."

Q: What does Joey want people to understand?

A: Joey says this isn’t about money — it’s about saving lives.

"We can't abandon those of us who are struggling because it's not profitable. Mental health care isn’t a luxury — it’s survival."

Q: What’s next for the clinics?

A: State leaders now say the contract termination letters were sent in error, but mental health advocates — including Joey — are still urging the public to pay attention.

Because for many like Joey, access to care isn’t just important — it’s life or death.

Need help?

You’re not alone. Call or text the Oklahoma Mental Health Lifeline at 988 — 24/7, free and confidential.

