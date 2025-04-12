Warmer weather brings new health risks for children, doctors warn

Warmer temperatures and longer allergy seasons are bringing new and growing health concerns for children, according to medical experts.

By: Graham Dowers

-

As spring settles in across Oklahoma, warmer temperatures and longer allergy seasons are bringing new and growing health concerns for children, according to medical experts.

Pediatricians are warning parents to be proactive as climate change drives earlier allergy seasons, increases the spread of disease, and heightens the risk of heat-related illness.

“Spring is coming earlier. Winter is coming later. That means plants are growing longer, and they’re producing pollen for a longer period of time,” said pediatrician Dr. Samantha Ahdoot, an expert on how climate impacts children’s health.

Dr. Ahdoot said allergy season is now starting nearly three weeks earlier in much of the U.S., which can make symptoms more severe and persistent. Rising temperatures are also allowing ticks carrying Lyme disease to spread into new parts of North America, and warm-water bacteria previously limited to southern regions are appearing as far north as Nebraska, posing a danger to swimmers and seafood consumers alike.

The medical risks aren’t limited to allergies and infections. Extreme heat is also contributing to more cases of heat stroke in young athletes and increasing the risk of preterm births among expectant mothers.

To help protect children, doctors recommend the following:

Track pollen counts and use air purifiers Change clothes after outdoor play to reduce pollen exposure Keep children hydrated and apply sunscreen regularly Avoid outdoor sports on extreme heat days Use insect repellent and check for ticks after time outdoors On poor air quality days, limit outdoor activity

Another growing concern is pollution from wildfires. In addition to causing respiratory issues, studies have linked wildfire smoke exposure to a potential increase in autism rates.

“As the climate continues to change, we need to be ready to protect our children’s health in new ways,” Dr. Ahdoot said.