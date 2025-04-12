Charles Page High School senior headed to New York for national Shakespeare competition

A local high school senior prepares to represent Oklahoma on a national stage.

By: Graham Dowers

A local high school senior is trading shoulder pads for Shakespeare as he prepares to represent Oklahoma on a national stage.

Jonathan Rowe, a senior at Charles Page High School and former football player, recently won first place at the regional Shake Fest competition with a powerful monologue from Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus. His performance earned him a coveted spot in the national Shakespeare competition in New York City.

Rowe’s journey to the stage is one he never anticipated.

“If you told me that I was going to join drama whenever I was a freshman, I wouldn't have believed you,” Rowe said. “I didn’t know how beneficial it could be, and I didn’t know just how enjoyable it could be and all the friends I could make from it.”

The national competition brings together top high school performers from across the country to showcase their talent and love for Shakespeare. If Rowe takes first place, he’ll earn a trip to Oxford, England, where he’ll participate in a prestigious program focused on acting and Shakespeare studies.

As he heads to New York, Rowe says he’s excited to perform in front of a larger audience and continue pursuing his newfound passion for the stage.