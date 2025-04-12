Big Bite festival returns to Tulsa with more flavor, more fun

The second annual Big Bite festival returns on Saturday, April 19, bringing together more than 30 restaurants, chefs, mixologists, and culinary creatives from across Oklahoma.

By: Graham Dowers

-

The third annual Big Bite festival returns on Saturday, April 19, bringing together more than 30 restaurants, chefs, mixologists, and culinary creatives from across Oklahoma for a day of flavor, fun, and food-forward workshops.

The event, hosted by Flywheel Events at the Gateway Event Center, is designed to highlight the best of Tulsa’s growing culinary scene. Flywheel co-founders Scott Carr and Phil Kaiser say Big Bite is part of a broader effort to showcase local talent and provide platforms for creativity across the city.

“We want to partner with restaurants and chefs and mixologists and breweries to bring the best to light,” Carr said.

One of the most anticipated parts of the festival is its VIP workshops, which offer hands-on learning experiences starting four hours before general admission. From wine pairings and whiskey tastings to sourdough starters, bacon-making, and even food photography, the workshops aim to educate and entertain.

"There are eight of those and they start four hours before the regular event," Kaiser said. "So if you want to learn things about how to make your own bacon, break down a pig or break down a fish, or we have a 120-year-old starter for sourdough if you want to learn about that."

General admission runs from 5 to 9 p.m., giving attendees access to generous tastings, craft drinks, and the chance to explore what Oklahoma’s culinary community has to offer. VIP ticket holders, dubbed "Very Indulgent Plate" guests, get early access and exclusive workshop entry.

In addition to celebrating food, Big Bite also gives much-needed visibility and support to local restaurants, many of which are still recovering from challenges in recent years.

“This is a win-win,” Kaiser said. “It gives a platform for the restaurants to show what they can do. And it gives people who love good food to see what's out there.”

Tickets and a full lineup of participating chefs and restaurants can be found on Flywheel Tulsa's Eventbrite page.

More things to do in Tulsa

Things to do in Tulsa this weekend

Flavor of Oklahoma

Tulsa’s best hiking and biking trails

Tulsa’s top spots to beat the heat: lakes, waterparks & more