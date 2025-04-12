Owasso to host free landfill day for residents

The City of Owasso is giving residents an opportunity to clean up and clear out with its Spring Free Landfill Day

Saturday, April 12th 2025, 10:21 am

By: Graham Dowers


OWASSO, Okla. -

The City of Owasso is giving residents an opportunity to clean up and clear out with its Spring Free Landfill Day on Saturday, April 12. The event will run from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waste Management - Quarry Landfill, located at 13740 East 46th Street North.

The one-day event is open only to residents within the Owasso city limits. To participate, residents must present a government-issued ID with an Owasso address and a current utility bill or other proof of residency.

City staff will be on-site to assist throughout the event. While many household items and debris will be accepted, certain materials are prohibited. Tires, hazardous materials, liquids, and appliances containing Freon refrigerants (such as air conditioners and refrigerators) will not be accepted.

Officials say the event is part of an ongoing effort to support community cleanup and responsible disposal practices.
