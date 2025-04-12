Suite Shots Jenks announces April 17 grand opening at Jenks Riverwalk

The highly anticipated Suite Shots Jenks golf entertainment venue will officially open its doors to the public on Wednesday, April 17.

By: Graham Dowers

The grand opening celebration kicks off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 12:30 p.m., and the facility will begin regular operations at 3 p.m. the same day. Community members are invited to attend the event and explore the newest addition to the Riverwalk's growing lineup of family-friendly attractions.

Suite Shots Jenks is operated by Suite Shots, a company founded in Fargo, North Dakota in 2019 and known for its combination of high-tech golf experiences and elevated dining. The Jenks location is operated under Onefire Holding Company, which is wholly owned by the Muscogee Creek Nation.

The venue features:

Climate-controlled golf simulation bays A full-service restaurant and bar with scratch-made menu items A first-floor gaming area with 35 gaming machines Private event spaces for parties, corporate events, and celebrations Learn-to-play programs for new golfers

“We’re incredibly proud to open our doors in Jenks and become part of this vibrant community,” said Chuck Johnson, Chief Operating Officer of Suite Shots. “Suite Shots was built with families, friends, and community in mind — a place where everyone can come together, connect, and have fun.”

Hours of operation will be:

Monday–Thursday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday: 11 a.m. – 12 a.m. Saturday: 10 a.m. – 12 a.m. Sunday: 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Guests can expect a curated menu featuring unique, locally influenced dishes and a welcoming space designed for all ages and skill levels. The facility also includes convenient features like a kiosk/ATM for quick cash-outs.

The opening comes as part of a broader revitalization plan for the Jenks Riverwalk, which includes $8.5 million in improvements approved by the Muscogee Nation National Council. Enhancements include new public restrooms, parking upgrades, an interactive water feature, and updated facades.

Other new attractions coming to the Riverwalk this spring include District Burger and School of Rock, reinforcing the area’s reputation as a vibrant community hub.

For more information or to book an event space, visit Suite Shots' official website.

