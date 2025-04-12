City of Owasso hosts free landfill dump day as residents clean up after tornado

Owasso opens landfill for free dump day, aiding residents in tornado aftermath cleanup. Learn details about this much-needed event.

By: Eden Jones

Just days after a tornado damaged homes in Owasso, the city opened its landfill gates for a free dump day.

Decluttering Free of Cost

From clearing out the garage to hauling away debris - it can be a big job.... especially after severe weather.

Saturday's Free Landfill Day in Owasso gave residents the chance to clear out any junk at no cost.

Good Timing

The event comes more than a week after an EF-1 tornado swept through parts of the city, damaging trees and littering neighborhoods.

“Being an employee here and spending a lot of time here in Owasso, going through it and seeing it, it’s pretty sad, I feel really bad for a lot of families and residents that got hit by this,” said Brian Franklin with Owasso Public Works.

An Essential Resource

Franklin says this event was already on the calendar… but after the storm hit, it became an essential resource

“It just gives a little reassurance for a homeowner that there’s another step they can go to,” he said.

The city puts on the free landfill events several times a year. The next one will be some time in the Fall.