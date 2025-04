Broken Arrow police highlight one of their officers on social media, who potentially saved a life in the line of duty.

By: News 9

The Broken Arrow Police Department shared a photo Friday afternoon, capturing one of their officers who helped a woman who was choking and having a medical emergency. The driver, who was swerving erratically before being stopped and rescued, was able to get immediate help and was then transported to the hospital.

