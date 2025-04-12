How Stillwater’s Boys From Oklahoma concerts give hope to wildfire victims.

Stillwater business owners, including those recovering from wildfires, see record crowds as the sold-out Boys from Oklahoma concert series boosts local economy.

By: Ethan Wright, Victor Pozadas

A big weekend is underway in Stillwater, where some estimate the sold-out Boys from Oklahoma concert series has nearly quadrupled the city's population.

Reporter Ethan Wright speaks with a few local business owners who have also have felt the impact of the crowds and what it's meant for all the mom & pop shops out there in Stillwater.

But even with all the fun, there's also an escape for some who've lost everything in the recent March wildfires.

Natalie Knowles and Sarah Jones were neighbors, until the wildfires tore through Stillwater and took both of their homes just weeks ago.

"Loss. Grief. Very overwhelmed. We didn't know what to expect and what our future was going to look like," is how Natalie said she felt when she received the news.

Now they're relying on their businesses and the Stillwater community around them as they rebuild.

"After everything that happened with the fires, just knowing that we lived in the community we did, it gave me a lot of peace and comfort and I knew that our community would rally behind the people who lost their homes," Sarah said.

Sarah owns Stillwater Sweets Bakery, while Natalie runs Stilly's Nutrition Fix, just a few blocks away.

Despite the loss, both women say the rush of concertgoers is giving them a reason to push forward—and a chance to give back.

"I hope it just brings joy to the community," Natalie said. "A lot of people come in here and just relax and hang out, and we get to share our life, and they share their life with us."

With tens of thousands expected in town, Knowles says the support means more than just busy days behind the counter.

"This business directly impacts our family and puts income, you know, in my children's pockets as well as ours and our employees' pockets," Knowles said. "I think all small businesses here in Stillwater–we’re really excited for this concert."

Sarah and Natalie know that moments like these are proof that community - and concerts- can help small businesses not just survive, but thrive.

The Boys from Oklahoma 4-night concert series is completely sold-out, and the downtown Stillwater businesses are seeing record crowds every single night.