Q&A: John Mateer Talks Spring Growth, Leadership, and Offensive Identity

Oklahoma's quarterback John Mateer wraps up spring football.

By: Jeremie Poplin

-

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer met with the media to talk about his progress this spring

Q: How would you describe your progression and comfort level this spring?

Mateer: I feel like it’s been going great. This being my third year in the system, I’ve gotten more comfortable with the playbook and the concepts. It’s been a big step forward—not just for me, but for the whole offense. We’re building more chemistry every day. That’s the key, just getting in sync with the guys around me.

Q: What’s been your biggest focus as you’ve taken on more leadership this spring?

Mateer: It’s been about being a steady voice in the room. With guys coming back from injuries and new faces rotating in, I’ve tried to help everyone stay on the same page. I’ve been here a while now, so I want to be someone the younger guys and new transfers can lean on. Whether it’s understanding the playbook or just how we operate day-to-day, I want to be that bridge.

Q: What’s it been like working with Coach Arbuckle again this spring?

Mateer: It’s been really fun. We’ve got a great relationship. I understand how he thinks, and I can help communicate that to the rest of the offense. That’s the fun part for me—helping teach what I’ve learned and making sure everyone understands the “why” behind what we’re doing.

Q: You mentioned building chemistry. What does that look like on a daily basis?

Mateer: It’s about trust. Whether it's throwing routes on air or competing in team periods, it’s about reps—learning how each guy runs a route, how they come out of their break, where they like the ball. And it’s also off the field. Spending time together builds that connection you need when the game’s on the line.

Q: How do you feel the offense has evolved compared to last season?

Mateer: There’s definitely more confidence. We know what went wrong last year, and we’ve come in with a new mindset. It’s a cultural shift—we’re starting to celebrate success more, we’re louder, more energetic. That competitive edge is showing up every day. The offense wants to win every rep, and that attitude is contagious.

Q: What are your expectations for the upcoming player-led offseason?

Mateer: That’s a huge stretch for us. With the coaches not around as much, it’s on the players to lead. We’ve got to hold each other accountable, especially in those seven-on-seven and player-run practices. That’s when teams really separate themselves—when leadership comes from within.

Q: What’s one thing you’ve personally focused on improving this spring?

Mateer: Pocket presence. I’ve always been able to move and make plays with my legs, but I’ve worked hard to stay calm and trust the pocket more. At this level, the game is faster. I’ve been trying to slow things down mentally, study more film, and just be more comfortable going through progressions.

Q: Are there any quarterbacks you’ve studied to help with that?

Mateer: Yeah, I’ve been watching a lot of Joe Burrow. The way he moves subtly in the pocket and keeps his eyes downfield—that’s something I really want to add to my game. He’s not the fastest guy, but he’s surgical with his footwork and decisions.

Q: What’s your mindset knowing the expectations that come with playing at Oklahoma?

Mateer: That’s exactly why I came here. The standard is high. We’re not about personal stats—it’s about wins. We came here to compete for championships. If you’re doing your job, and the team is winning, everything else takes care of itself.

Q: What have you seen from the offensive line and tight end groups this spring?

Mateer: The O-line is starting to gel. They’re communicating better, and they’re learning each other’s tendencies. And the tight ends? They’ve been awesome. They’re doing everything we ask—blocking, running routes, being that versatile piece in the offense. I’m really excited about what they bring.

Q: Overall, how would you describe where this team is heading into the summer?

Mateer: We’re on the right track. There’s a lot of belief in the building. Guys are hungry, they’re competing, and they’re pushing each other. We’re building something strong—not just a team, but a culture. I can’t wait to see where we are by the fall.

video courtesy of OU Athletics