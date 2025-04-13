Tulsa firefighters rescue driver out of pinned vehicle

Driver rescued after crashing into concrete pillar near 21st and Sheridan: Tulsa Firefighters use new 'Rescue Grip Hoist'.

By: Victor Pozadas

-

Tulsa Firefighters said they rescued a man Saturday afternoon after he was pinned to a concrete pillar.

The driver lost control and crashed into an embankment and struck the pillar according to officials. This was near 21st and Sheridan.

First responders say the driver was responsive and conscious during the rescue, which is where their new training and equipment came in handy.

Burl Nicholson with the Tulsa Fire Department explained how with their new 'Rescue Grip Hoist' they were able to move the car safely and prevent anymore damage.

Firefighters did not say what caused the crash but want to remind everyone to stay focused on the roads when driving.