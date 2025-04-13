Thunder at Pelicans preview: limited availability, last meeting, full injury report, where to watch, odds

OKC wraps up the regular season against New Orleans for the third year in a row

By: Jeremie Poplin

With the playoffs looming, Oklahoma City is peaking at the right time — winners of eight of their last ten and riding a three-game win streak heading into the final game of the regular season. Oklahoma City has swept the season series against New Orleans, winning all three matchups by a combined 64 points. The Pelicans, 21-60 are coming off a 153-104 home loss to Miami on Friday, the most points they've ever allowed and the worst defeat in franchise history. New Orleans has lost six in a row.









West 4-7 still up for grabs, separated by 1 game





MORE THUNDER COVERAGE ⚡





🏀OKC Thunder playoff tickets: How to secure your spot for the round 1 home games

🏀OKC Thunder path to NBA Finals opens with Denver's firing of Malone, Booth

🏀Shai Gilgeous-Alexander passes Jordan with 70th straight 20-point game

🏀Thunder’s frontcourt upgrade: Hartenstein & Holmgren make OKC even more dangerous





Full Injury Report:

Caruso, Alex Out Injury/Illness - Right Anke; Sprain

Dieng, Ousmane Out Injury/Illness - Left Calf; Strain

Dort, Luguentz Out Injury/Illness - Right Patellofemoral; Injury Management

Gilgeous-Alexander, Shai Out Injury/Illness - Left Shin; Contusion

Hartenstein, Isaiah Out Injury/Illness - Left Achilles; Tendinitis

Holmgren, Chet Out Injury/Illness - Low Back; Spasm

Topic, Nikola Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Surgery

Wallace, Cason Out Injury/Illness - Right Shoulder; Strain

Williams, Jalen Out Injury/Illness - Right Hip; Strain

Pelicans

Boston, Brandon Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Stress Reaction

Brown, Bruce Out Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Soreness

Hawkins, Jordan Out Injury/Illness - Low Back; Annular Fissure

Jones, Herbert Out Injury/Illness - Right Shoulder; Torn Rotator Cuff

Matkovic, Karlo Out Injury/Illness - Left Hamstring;

McCollum, CJ Out Injury/Illness - Right Foot; Bone Contusion

Missi, Yves Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Soreness

Murphy III, Trey Out Injury/Illness - Right Shoulder; Torn Labrum

Murray, Dejounte Out Injury/Illness - Right Achilles; Rupture

Olynyk, Kelly Out Injury/Illness - Left Achilles; Tendonosis

Williamson, Zion Out Injury/Illness - Low Back; Bone Contusion

Last Matchup

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in 31 points through three quarters as the Oklahoma City Thunder dismantled the New Orleans Pelicans, 137-101, on Feb 10.

The Thunder knocked down a franchise-best 27 three-pointers, despite no single player making more than four. Eleven different players connected from beyond the arc, as the team shot an impressive 49% on 55 attempts.

Aaron Wiggins chipped in 24 points, while Jalen Williams added 16, helping Oklahoma City extend its win streak to six games.

Chet Holmgren, in just his second game back from a three-month absence due to a fractured pelvic bone, tallied 12 points, six rebounds, and five blocks in 25 minutes of action — up from 22 minutes in his return last Friday against Toronto.

Trey Murphy III led New Orleans with 23 points, while Zion Williamson contributed 17.

Oklahoma City led 72-50 at halftime, setting a new team record with 14 threes in the first half. They nearly matched that in the second half with 13 more.

OKC capitalized on 23 forced turnovers, converting them into 40 points.

Record Breakers?





Looking Ahead

The Thunder will await the NBA The Play-In Tournament. Single-elimination format, with the winner of the 7 vs. 8 game securing the No. 7 seed, and the winner of the 9 vs. 10 game playing the loser of the 7 vs. 8 game for the No. 8 seed.

Game Info

April 13, 2025, 2:30

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans

Watch: FanDuel Sports Oklahoma

Odds

The Thunder are listed as 12.5-point favorites via FanDuel



