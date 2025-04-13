Osage County Sheriff's Office searching for person of interest after double shooting at Osage Casino in Tulsa

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 18-year-old Malik Sampson, a person of interest in a shooting that injured two people at the Osage Casino and Hotel in Tulsa.

Sunday, April 13th 2025, 8:00 am

By: Graham Dowers


TULSA, Okla. -

The incident occurred early Saturday morning. Deputies say the suspect fled the scene on foot before law enforcement arrived. The two victims were taken to a local hospital, but their current conditions have not been released.

Authorities believe Sampson may be headed toward Texas and are warning the public that he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Sampson’s whereabouts is urged to call the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 287-3131.
