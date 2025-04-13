How parents can help kids navigate media anxiety in a digital world

Experts say parents must help their children develop healthy media habits, especially when it comes to emotionally charged topics like war, climate change, and violence.

By: LeAnne Taylor, Graham Dowers

In an age of constant digital connection, kids are exposed to more screen time—and more intense global issues—than ever before. Experts say parents must help their children develop healthy media habits, especially when it comes to emotionally charged topics like war, climate change, and violence.

Families can create a more balanced media environment, beginning with something called a “media diet.”

10-year-old Rowan McGill suffers from eco-anxiety. Eco-anxiety refers to the stress children may feel from constant exposure to climate change coverage. We know from research that children and young adults feel fear, hopelessness, and despair when we bring up climate change. Instead, parents should enable them to feel empowered.

Rowan McGill and her mom, Kendra, have found their way to unplug—through crafting.

“I'm not a big TV person,” Kendra said. “I'm more of like, let's go do a craft or go outside.”

Experts recommend several strategies to help children avoid media overload:

Focus on quality over quantity. Set daily screen time limits and establish screen-free zones, especially during meals and before bedtime. Co-watch and discuss. Watching content together and talking about it has been shown to boost educational outcomes. Use tools wisely. Set safe search settings on platforms like Google and YouTube, and enable parental controls on streaming services. Consider apps like Bark, Custodio, or Norton Family to monitor content and track screen activity. Talk to your child. Regular conversations about what they’re watching help kids process complex information and reduce anxiety.

Parents are also encouraged to watch for signs of media-related stress, such as nightmares or a hyper-focus on troubling news stories.

For families like the McGills, screen time is still a part of daily life—but with guidance, it’s kept in check.

Experts agree that the goal isn't to cut out media entirely but to make it just one piece of a healthy, well-rounded routine.