Tulsa man charged with first-degree murder after deadly apartment complex shooting

A Tulsa man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder following a fatal shooting at an apartment complex on Saturday afternoon.

By: Graham Dowers

According to police, officers responded around 2:00 p.m. on April 12, 2025, to reports of a shooting near South 101st East Avenue and East Admiral Place. Upon arrival, police say they found Cristobal Luevano, 43, deceased at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives say Luevano and a group of individuals were confronted by a resident of the complex, identified as Michael Cisneros, 41, who accused the group of talking badly about him. After the confrontation, police say Cisneros left the area but returned shortly after, armed with two handguns.

Police say Cisneros opened fire on Luevano, shooting him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Around 3:00 a.m., officers with the MVD (Motor Vehicle Division) spotted Cisneros after he returned to the area near his apartment. Cisneros was arrested and transported to the Tulsa Police Detective Division for questioning.

Cisneros has since been charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony.