Broken Arrow Police offers free motorcycle training to improve road safety

Broken Arrow Police and local motorcyclists partner for 'Share the Road' event, enhancing safety skills for Oklahoma's roads.

By: Eden Jones

-

Broken Arrow Police and a group of motorcycle riders are doing their part to make Green Country Roads Safer.

Sharpening Skills

Sunday's free "Share the Road" event had riders weaving through cones and practicing emergency stops and turns.

The course is free thanks to a grant from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office. It is taught by officers who ride themselves. It's all in an effort to keep everyone on the roads safe.

“In a car, if you run into a curb or something, you might get a flat tire or a bent rim…. you run into a curb on a motorcycle, it can cost you your life,” said Officer Jonathan Seagraves.

“There’s stuff that everyone needs to practice and work on it…it’s easy to get on the highway and do 60-70 miles an hour. This is kind of the slow speed stuff in town, the parking lots, stoplights, that kind of stuff where people really get hurt,” said rider Dexter Card.

Added Confidence

Card has attended "Share the Road" twice now and says each time, he sees his confidence behind the wheel grow.

The officers hope that he and the other riders who take the course walk away not just more confident but better prepared for whatever the road throws at them.

“If they learn anything, if there’s one piece of knowledge that we can help pass to them, then it was worth it,” said Officer Seagraves.

Next Course

The department plans to hold another training on April 27th at NSU Broken Arrow.

Riders need to bring their own bikes, along with the right helmets, gloves, shoes and clothes.

The course is meant for those who already have some experience, so it's not a beginner class.

A valid driver's license and insurance for your bike is also needed to take part.

To sign up, complete the online application form.