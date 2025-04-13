Thunder Playoffs 2025: A timeline

Sunday, April 13th 2025, 5:40 pm
The Thunder have come a long way to make it to playoffs for the 2024-2025 season. Here's a look back at a few of the big moments leading up to this year's post-season run.
We will be continuously updating you here with the Thunder's latest once the playoffs are underway.
Coach Daigneault gives press conference after Thunder win against Pelicans
Thunder headed to NBA Playoffs; events planned across OKC
Gilgeous-Alexander scores 33 as Thunder top Pistons 119-103 for 11th straight win
Thunder aim for another win after record breaking 65th victory
OKC Thunder officially clinch top seed in Western Conference playoffs
