Wiggins and Carlson lift Thunder past Pelicans 115-100 in regular-season finale

Oklahoma City Thunder concludes its record-breaking season with a 115-100 win over the New Orleans Pelicans, led by rookie Carlson's season-high 26 points and a game-high 28 points by Wiggins.

By: Associated Press

Rookie center Branden Carlson scored a season-high 26 points to go with 10 rebounds and three blocked three shots, and the Oklahoma City Thunder wrapped up the best regular season in franchise history with a 115-100 victory over the injury-depleted New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.

Andrew Wiggins scored a game-high 28 points and Kenrich Williams had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder (68-14), who never trailed and led by as many as 23 points despite resting all of their usual starters.

Dillon Jones added 13 points and 10 rebounds in just his third start this season and Isaiah Joe scored 17 for Oklahoma City, which won its last five regular-season games and 16 of its last 17.

Rookie Antonio Reeves scored 20 points, Jamal Cain added 18 and Lester Quinones 17 for the Pelicans, who had just eight available players as they closed out the season on a seven-game skid.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had 10 points and 16 rebounds, and his 3-pointer briefly pulled the Pelicans as close as six at 71-65 before the Thunder pulled away again.

Takeaways

Thunder: Even with all of its usual starters held out for rest, Oklahoma City was able to build a 20-point lead in the first quarter.

Pelicans: New Orleans’ final record of 21-61 is the second worst in franchise history and worst since the 2004-05 team went 18-64.

Key moment

Kenrich Williams, Carlson and Jones each hit 3s during a 9-0 run that gave the Thunder an 84-67 lead, and Oklahoma City led comfortably from then on.

Key stat

The Thunder outrebounded the Pelicans 54-47 and turned 17 offensive rebounds into 21 second-chance points.

Up next

Oklahoma City opens the first round of the playoffs at home against the team that wins the No. 8 seed in this week’s Western Conference play-in tournament. The Pelicans begin what could be an offseason of upheaval after their worst season since team owner Gayle Benson’s late husband, Tom, bought the club in 2012.