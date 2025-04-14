Road closure near W 116th St. and S Sangre Rd. due to injury accident.

An injury accident has caused a road closure near West 116th Street and South Sangre Road in Payne County according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

By: Victor Pozadas

UPDATE: 7:09 p.m: Roadway is now back open.

The road was closed at approximately 5:39 p.m. Sunday Afternoon.

There are no reports on how many people were involved or injured in the incident at this time.

Authorities are advising against using the intersection as it could cause delays in travel.



