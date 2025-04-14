2025 NBA Play-In Tournament: How it works, TV schedule, Game times, dates for Warriors vs. Grizzlies, more

Sunday, April 13th 2025, 8:48 pm
On November 19, 2020, the NBA officially introduced a new format for the 2020–21 season: a Play-In Tournament for the teams ranked 7th through 10th in each conference. It was designed to add more excitement—and more competition—for the final playoff spots.
The idea took off. And on July 22, 2022, the NBA Board of Governors voted to make the Play-In Tournament a permanent part of the postseason.
Now, only the top six teams in each conference automatically get into the Playoffs. That’s right—1st through 6th place? You’re in. No questions asked.
But teams ranked 7th through 10th? They enter the Play-In Tournament, a mini showdown for the final two playoff spots in each conference.
Here’s how it goes:
Tuesday, April 15
Wednesday, April 16
Friday, April 18
The Golden State Warriors missed their shot at a top-six seed after an overtime loss to the Clippers on Sunday. That loss pushed them into the play-in bracket, where they’ll now face the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday in the 7/8 matchup. The winner of that game secures the No. 7 seed and a first-round date with the Houston Rockets.
The loser? They'll play again on Friday, facing the winner of the 9/10 game between the Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks. The prize in that do-or-die matchup: the No. 8 seed, and a chance to face the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder in Round 1.
The West is full of storylines. Golden State’s late-season surge began when Jimmy Butler arrived at the trade deadline, bringing a much-needed edge alongside Stephen Curry. Now, they’ll look to recapture the same magic Miami found in 2023, when Butler led the Heat from the play-in to the NBA Finals.
Thunder will open up the playoffs on Sunday, April 20.
April 13th, 2025
April 14th, 2025
April 14th, 2025
April 14th, 2025
April 14th, 2025