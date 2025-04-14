Former Southern University football player accused of burglary and assault in Tulsa

Former Southern University football player Quaydarius Davis was arrested in Tulsa, accused of burglary and domestic assault at an apartment near 93rd & S Mingo.

By: News On 6

-

A former college football player is facing charges after Tulsa police said he broke into a woman’s apartment, strangled her, and stole from the unit.

Officers arrested Quaydarius Davis, a former wide receiver at Southern University, following an incident on April 12, 2025, near 93rd Street and South Mingo Road. According to police, the incident was caught on camera.

Authorities say Davis forced his way into the woman’s apartment by kicking in the door. He then reportedly strangled her until she lost consciousness before taking items from the home. The report says the woman later woke up and ran to a neighbor to call 911.

Tulsa police said video evidence helped identify Davis, leading to his arrest.

According to a police report, Davis is suspected of first-degree burglary and domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

Davis was previously on the football roster at Southern University. The school confirmed he was dismissed from the team for violating team rules.