Wrong-way driver hit by semi on Highway 51

A wrong-way driver on Highway 51 in Broken Arrow crashed into a concrete barrier and was struck by a semi truck, police said. Investigators believe the driver may have been impaired, but no serious injuries were reported.

By: Jeromee Scot

Broken Arrow Police responded to a wrong-way crash on Highway 51 near the Creek Turnpike overnight. The crash involved a four-door Honda sedan and a semi truck and closed the highway for about an hour.

What Happened

Police said the crash occurred just after midnight when emergency crews from Broken Arrow Police and Fire responded to the westbound lanes of Highway 51. Authorities say the driver of a Honda was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when the car struck a concrete barrier.

Chain Reaction Crash

After hitting the barrier, police said the Honda spun around and was struck by a semi truck heading westbound. The collision caused debris on the highway that required cleanup before traffic could resume.

No Serious Injuries Reported

Despite the severity of the crash, neither driver was seriously hurt. Broken Arrow Police confirmed that no other vehicles were involved.

Impairment Under Investigation

Officers at the scene said they believe the driver of the Honda may have been impaired at the time of the crash. The incident remains under investigation.

Traffic Delays Overnight

Traffic was slowed for approximately an hour as crews worked to clear the scene and investigate the incident. Drivers in the area experienced brief detours and backups, but traffic has since returned to normal.