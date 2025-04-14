Wrong-way driver hit by semi on Highway 51

Monday, April 14th 2025, 3:50 am
Broken Arrow Police responded to a wrong-way crash on Highway 51 near the Creek Turnpike overnight. The crash involved a four-door Honda sedan and a semi truck and closed the highway for about an hour.
Police said the crash occurred just after midnight when emergency crews from Broken Arrow Police and Fire responded to the westbound lanes of Highway 51. Authorities say the driver of a Honda was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when the car struck a concrete barrier.
After hitting the barrier, police said the Honda spun around and was struck by a semi truck heading westbound. The collision caused debris on the highway that required cleanup before traffic could resume.
Despite the severity of the crash, neither driver was seriously hurt. Broken Arrow Police confirmed that no other vehicles were involved.
Officers at the scene said they believe the driver of the Honda may have been impaired at the time of the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
Traffic was slowed for approximately an hour as crews worked to clear the scene and investigate the incident. Drivers in the area experienced brief detours and backups, but traffic has since returned to normal.
April 14th, 2025
April 14th, 2025
April 14th, 2025
April 14th, 2025