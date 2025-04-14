4 key changes coming to Tulsa transit routes

MetroLink Tulsa is rolling out new changes that could affect how riders move across the city. Whether you're heading to the airport, south Tulsa or Crystal City, here’s what you need to know.

By: Samantha Rupe

-

MetroLink Tulsa is rolling out new changes that could affect how riders move across the city.

Whether you're heading to the airport, south Tulsa or Crystal City, here’s what you need to know.

1. Route 112 shifts to Lewis Avenue only

Riders who previously boarded Route 112 at the Denver Avenue Station or 3rd Street will need to adjust.

The line will now run strictly north and south along Lewis Avenue, removing downtown access points.

2. Route 201 adds daily service to Tulsa International Airport

Travelers can now rely on Route 201 for daily access to the airport.

This expansion aims to offer more consistent transit options for fliers and airport workers.

3. Route 490 takes new path through Tulsa Hills

Route 490 will now enter Tulsa Hills heading south on Olympia Avenue from 71st Street.

The route will then exit directly onto U.S. Highway 75, streamlining trips in and out of the area.

4. Microtransit Zone 6 expands to Crystal City

Metro Link’s Microtransit Zone 6 will now serve Crystal City, offering riders extended service hours in the newly added area.

The expansion is part of a broader effort to improve transportation equity.

Below are some maps from MetroLink featuring the new routes:

Visit the MetroLink website for additional information.