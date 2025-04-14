Tulsa ice cream shop scoops up storm season with weather-inspired flavors

Tulsa creamery debuts storm-themed ice cream selections, including a flavor inspired by Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer, "WWTD: What Would Travis Do?"

By: LeAnne Taylor

With spring storms rolling into Oklahoma, a local creamery is finding a sweet way to celebrate the season and a beloved Tulsa meteorologist.

Big Dipper Creamery in Brookside has launched a series of weather-themed ice cream flavors available for a limited time. Owner Sami Cooper says the inspiration came from the way Oklahomans rally around trusted voices during storm season, including News On 6 Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer.

A flavor tribute to Tulsa’s favorite forecaster

One of the standout creations is called "WWTD: What Would Travis Do?" A nod to Travis Meyer’s calming presence during severe weather.

“When Travis comes on, we can kind of just relax because we know he's going to tell us what to do,” Cooper said. “He’s going to tell us if we need to actually take precautions or if we just need to chill out and ride the storm out and I love that.”

The flavor is a blend of whiskey ice cream mixed with chocolate chip cookie dough and toasted pecans, or as Cooper puts it, “a shot of courage” for tornado season. And yes, the whiskey is cooked out.

More flavors from the forecast

The WWTD flavor isn’t the only weather-inspired option on the menu this month. Big Dipper is also offering:

Wall Cloud White Chocolate: A rich white chocolate base with raspberry white chocolate flecks Partly Cloudy: A blue coconut ice cream swirled with vanilla

All three flavors will be available only through the end of April.

A scoop of creativity and community

Creating inventive flavors has always been part of Big Dipper’s mission. Cooper said it’s not just about the ice cream. It’s about connecting with Tulsans.

“Coming up with ice cream flavors, that’s part of the fun,” she said. “That’s what created this whole business in the first place. Being able to be creative with our local community and using local shops, farmers, purveyors. It really makes this job meaningful.”