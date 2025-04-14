RSU to break ground on Case Athletic Performance Center

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, April 17, at the RCB Bank Sports Complex, located west of the RSU campus on Blue Starr Drive.

By: Nick McCauley

Rogers State University is breaking ground on a state-of-the-art indoor athletic facility that will give student-athletes a dedicated space to train regardless of the weather.

Groundbreaking Set for Thursday

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday, April 17, at the RCB Bank Sports Complex, located west of the RSU campus on Blue Starr Drive. The public is encouraged to attend the event, which marks a significant milestone for RSU Athletics.

Case Athletic Performance Center Will Serve Multiple Sports

Once complete, the Case Athletic Performance Center will offer more than 10,000 square feet of practice space, primarily serving RSU’s baseball, softball and golf teams, though other sports will also have access.

“This space has been needed for a long time,” said Dr. Chris Ratcliff, RSU’s vice president for intercollegiate athletics. “It will cut down on injuries and help us in recruiting the best student-athletes to RSU.”

Privately Funded Through Major Gift

The facility is being funded by the Rogers State University Foundation with private donations, including a major gift from Mike and Pat Case of Tulsa, for whom the building is named. Mike Case, a former high school athlete and founder of Case & Associates, has deep roots in Oklahoma and a legacy of supporting athletics and education.

Founded in 1983, Case & Associates now manages more than 30,000 units across six states.

Still Fundraising to Complete the Project

While construction is underway, RSU Foundation officials are still seeking additional gifts to fully fund the project. Those interested in contributing can contact Steve Valencia, RSU vice president for development, at (918) 343-7780 or svalencia@rsu.edu.