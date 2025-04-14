Q&A: Why OSU Center for Health Sciences is ranked No. 1 for graduates serving in healthcare shortage areas

From rural recruitment to telehealth initiatives, learn how OSU Center for Health Sciences leads the nation in addressing healthcare shortages, according to U.S. News & World Report.

By: Autumn Bracey

OSU Center for Health Sciences has recently been ranked number one in the nation for sending its medical graduates to work in underserved communities, specifically those facing healthcare shortages. This ranking comes from U.S. News & World Report.

Q: What are Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs)?

A: Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs) are regions where there is a lack of healthcare providers, making it difficult for residents to access medical care. These areas are often in rural or economically disadvantaged parts of the country.

Q: What percentage of OSU’s graduates are working in these underserved areas?

A: According to U.S. News & World Report, about 73% of OSU’s Osteopathic Medicine graduates are currently practicing in Health Professional Shortage Areas, helping to address the critical shortage of healthcare providers in these communities.

Q: How does OSU help prepare students to work in these communities?

A: Dr. Johnny Stephens, with OSU Center for Health Sciences, explains the university takes a strategic approach starting early. They recruit students from middle school, particularly from rural Oklahoma, to let them know that becoming a doctor is a possibility. Once admitted, students are placed on rural or urban tracks to ensure they are well-prepared for the healthcare needs of those communities.

Q: What is OSU’s strategy for selecting students?

A: Dr. Stephens mentions the school prioritizes recruiting students who are from rural Oklahoma or have a strong desire to serve those communities. By focusing on these students during the application process, OSU ensures more graduates will stay in Oklahoma and practice in areas where healthcare providers are needed the most.

Q: How is OSU addressing the growing healthcare need in Oklahoma?

A: Dr. Stephens emphasizes while some progress has been made in tackling healthcare shortages, the need continues to grow—especially as older physicians retire. OSU’s approach includes not only training new doctors but also providing ongoing support to current physicians in underserved areas, such as through telemedicine and telehealth initiatives.

Q: Why is telemedicine so important for underserved communities?

A: Telemedicine is a top priority for OSU, according to Dr. Stephens. By expanding telehealth services, OSU can provide support to rural healthcare providers and their patients, reducing the need for long travel times to receive medical care.

Q: What’s the broader mission of OSU Center for Health Sciences?

A: OSU’s core mission is to grow Oklahoma’s healthcare workforce, especially in rural and underserved areas. Dr. Stephens believes this work is critical in addressing the state’s healthcare needs and ensuring patients have access to care without having to travel long distances.

Q: How is OSU working to ensure more Oklahomans enter the healthcare field?

A: By continuing to focus on admitting Oklahoma students, OSU is ensuring its graduates are more likely to remain in the state and contribute to the local healthcare workforce. This approach helps to directly address the healthcare gaps in underserved areas across Oklahoma.

Q: How does the national recognition help OSU in its mission?

A: Being recognized by U.S. News & World Report not only validates OSU's successful approach but also helps the university continue to attract students and resources. This recognition brings national attention to the importance of addressing healthcare shortages, which can lead to further opportunities for the university and its graduates to make a lasting impact in underserved communities.

Q: What is the future outlook for OSU graduates in underserved areas?

A: Dr. Stephens remains optimistic about the future, highlighting the work OSU is doing now will continue to play a crucial role in addressing Oklahoma’s healthcare needs. As more physicians retire, the need for healthcare providers in underserved areas is growing, and OSU’s efforts will help ensure those gaps are filled by highly trained professionals committed to improving the state’s healthcare system.