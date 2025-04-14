Thunder Up Tour comes to Tulsa

Tulsa hosts Thunder playoff watch parties at Fassler Hall and local bars starting April 20 to unite fans for the NBA postseason.

By: Jeromee Scot

As the Oklahoma City Thunder gears up for the NBA Playoffs, Tulsa fans won’t be left out of the action. With official watch zones and Thunder-themed events, basketball fans across Green Country will have several opportunities to celebrate.

Fassler Hall Becomes ‘Thunder Hall’

One of downtown Tulsa’s hangouts is taking on a new identity. Fassler Hall, located at 304 S. Elgin Ave., is transforming into “Thunder Hall” for the postseason.

Designated as the official Thunder Watch Party destination, Thunder Hall will feature:

Big-screen playoff game viewings Giveaways Thunder-themed entertainment Special appearances by team affiliates

Fans can expect these festivities during away games throughout the playoffs.

Thunder Playoff Details and Tickets

The Thunder’s playoff run starts Sunday, April 20, at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Game 1 will mark the team’s 60th playoff game at that venue. The opponent and game time will be announced after the NBA Play-in Tournament concludes Friday, April 18.

Tickets for first-round home games are on sale at okcthunder.com/buytickets. Only tickets purchased through the Thunder website or Ticketmaster are guaranteed to be authentic.

Tulsa Watch Zones for Playoff Games

Beyond Thunder Hall, several Tulsa-area spots are part of the official Thunder Bar Network, meaning they’ll show every game with sound and atmosphere. Here’s where you can join other fans to Thunder Up:

Watch Zone Location:

Puck’s Sports Bar & Grill – 4143 S. Yale Ave, Tulsa

Official Thunder Bar Network Locations in Tulsa:

Bleacher Bums Sports Bar – 5073 E. 51st St Elgin Park – 325 E. Mathew Brady St Rooster's Sports Bar – 7875 E. 71st St Smitty's Garage Burgers & Beer – 7104 S. Sheridan Rd Remmington’s Sports Bar – 1902 E. 71st St No Place Sports Lounge – 11730 E. Admiral Pl Midleton's Bar & Grill – 9711 E. 81st St Rooski's Sports Bar – 804 S. Ninth St, Broken Arrow Whiskey Dog Bar & Grill – 2408 W. New Orleans St, Broken Arrow CJ Moloney's – 1849 S. Aspen Ave, Broken Arrow Social Jenks – 107 E. Main St, Jenks

Fans are encouraged to check okcthunder.com/barnetwork for updated listings and promotions.