Thunder Up Tour comes to Tulsa

As the Oklahoma City Thunder gears up for the NBA Playoffs, Tulsa fans won’t be left out of the action. With official watch zones and Thunder-themed events, basketball fans across Green Country will have several opportunities to celebrate.
One of downtown Tulsa’s hangouts is taking on a new identity. Fassler Hall, located at 304 S. Elgin Ave., is transforming into “Thunder Hall” for the postseason.
Designated as the official Thunder Watch Party destination, Thunder Hall will feature:
Fans can expect these festivities during away games throughout the playoffs.
The Thunder’s playoff run starts Sunday, April 20, at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Game 1 will mark the team’s 60th playoff game at that venue. The opponent and game time will be announced after the NBA Play-in Tournament concludes Friday, April 18.
Tickets for first-round home games are on sale at okcthunder.com/buytickets. Only tickets purchased through the Thunder website or Ticketmaster are guaranteed to be authentic.
Beyond Thunder Hall, several Tulsa-area spots are part of the official Thunder Bar Network, meaning they’ll show every game with sound and atmosphere. Here’s where you can join other fans to Thunder Up:
Watch Zone Location:
Official Thunder Bar Network Locations in Tulsa:
Fans are encouraged to check okcthunder.com/barnetwork for updated listings and promotions.
