Outdoor Pics With Tess: Controlled turkey hunt at McAlester Army Ammunition Plant

By: Tess Maune

-

A busy weekend in the woods for Tess Maune and her husband!

They participated in a special controlled turkey hunt at McAlester Army Ammunition Plant on Friday.

"Friday morning started off great. We heard a turkey gobbling right when we got out of the truck in our designated area so we hurried to where we thought he was headed and within just few minutes, he was basically in our lap," Tess shared.

