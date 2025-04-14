Lineman Appreciation Week celebrates PSO workers who keep Oklahoma's power on

PSO is recognizing its linemen throughout the week with a variety of events and activities. From internal recognition ceremonies to community outreach and social media spotlights, the utility company hopes to shine a light on the dedication and professionalism of these essential workers.

By: Joe Carmody

-

Lineman Appreciation Week honors the essential workers who keep the power on, no matter the weather.

Whether it’s a scorching summer day or the middle of a thunderstorm, linemen are out in the field, working to keep the power flowing across Oklahoma. As Lineman Appreciation Day approaches on April 18, Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) is taking time to celebrate the linemen who power homes, businesses and essential services across the state.

Lineman Appreciation Week, held in the days leading up to the national observance, offers Oklahomans a chance to say thank you to the crews who often work behind the scenes—and in high-risk conditions—to keep the grid running smoothly.

Honoring Linemen Across the State

PSO is recognizing its linemen throughout the week with a variety of events and activities. From internal recognition ceremonies to community outreach and social media spotlights, the utility company hopes to shine a light on the dedication and professionalism of these essential workers.

“We’re proud of the service and sacrifice our linemen show every day,” PSO officials said in a statement. “This week is about honoring the vital work they do and reminding the community just how critical they are.”

A Day in the Life of a Lineman

An average day for a lineman starts before sunrise, with gear checks, safety briefings and job site planning. Crews may spend the day performing routine maintenance, restoring outages, or responding to emergencies.

Each task requires technical expertise and teamwork. Climbing utility poles, navigating difficult terrain, and working near live wires are all part of the job. It’s physically demanding—and requires mental focus from start to finish.

Working Through Every Condition

Linemen face every kind of weather Oklahoma has to offer. From severe thunderstorms and tornadoes to ice storms and heat waves, they must be ready to respond in dangerous and unpredictable conditions. Their work helps restore service quickly and safely after outages, often under intense pressure.

PSO emphasizes that safety is always the top priority. Crews are trained to assess risk, follow strict procedures, and support each other in the field.

Keeping Oklahoma Powered

Linemen are a crucial part of Oklahoma’s energy infrastructure. As severe weather season approaches, their work becomes even more important. Reliable electricity is essential for public safety, health care, education and economic activity. Without linemen, none of it would be possible.

PSO serves more than 560,000 customers across Oklahoma. The company says its linemen are on the front lines, making sure power is restored quickly and maintained year-round.

How to Show Your Support

PSO encourages the public to thank a lineman this week—whether through a social media shout-out, a note of appreciation, or a simple wave if you see a crew out working. The company will also be sharing behind-the-scenes content and lineman stories across its digital channels.

“Lineman Appreciation Week is more than a celebration,” PSO said. “It’s a reminder of the people who keep our communities connected, day in and day out.”