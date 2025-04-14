Broken Arrow 'Fierce Future' workshop aims to empower women to join firefighting ranks in Oklahoma

The Fierce Future Female Firefighters Readiness Workshop on June 14 will guide women through the hiring process and inspire the next generation of female firefighters.

By: Drake Johnson

With women making up only 4% of firefighters nationwide, a new workshop in Broken Arrow is aiming to change that. The "Fierce Future" Female Firefighters Readiness Workshop, hosted by Tulsa Metro Women on Fire and the Broken Arrow Fire Department, is scheduled for June 14 to help women learn what it takes to become a firefighter.

First-of-its-Kind Workshop Coming to Green Country

Registration for the workshop opens at 8 a.m. on Friday. The event is open to women interested in learning about the firefighting profession—and what’s involved in the hiring process.

“June 14th is the day that we're having it, and Broken Arrow Fire is super excited to be teaming up with Tulsa Metro Women on Fire to host the workshop,” said Jill Boeckman, the first female Captain with the Broken Arrow Fire Department.

The event will be held at the Broken Arrow Fire Department Training Center.

What Participants Can Expect

Rather than a physical training session, the workshop will focus on preparing attendees for the steps needed to get hired.

“Each girl comes, they can learn a little bit about the CPAT, which is their physical agility test,” Boeckman explained. “They're going to learn resume, background, kind of some mock interview stuff, and they're going to get to leave that seminar with a packet… that shows them what steps they need to take in order to get hired on.”

The $50 workshop fee includes access to resources from multiple local fire departments, including detailed hiring information.

Why Representation Matters

Kendall Taylor, CEO of Tulsa Metro Women on Fire, said the event is meant to encourage and equip women to pursue careers in the fire service.

“I think that being able to show women that they are capable and that they can do this job is pretty amazing,” Boeckman said. “That's my favorite part about being a female firefighter—getting to inspire other women.”

Taylor agreed, adding that the workshop and other outreach efforts, like Camp Fierce, help girls visualize a future they may not have considered.

“This is a dream that maybe a lot of them had never even realized was a dream until they get to see it in real life,” Taylor said.

Still Time to Sign Up

The workshop will be limited to around 25 participants, but organizers say they’re flexible and willing to expand if there’s more interest.

“We can find some room,” Boeckman said.

🔗WEBSITE: www.tulsametrowomenonfire.org

🎟️TICKETS: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/tulsametrowomenonfire2024?