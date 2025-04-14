Tulsa Interfaith Holocaust Commemoration to feature renowned scholar Dr. Carol Rittner

Catholic nun and genocide expert Dr. Carol Rittner will speak at the free event, sharing insight on Holocaust rescue efforts and rising antisemitism.

By: LeAnne Taylor

-

A leading voice on Holocaust education is coming to Tulsa. Dr. Carol Rittner, a Catholic nun with the Religious Sisters of Mercy, will speak at the 27th Annual Interfaith Holocaust Commemoration hosted by the Tulsa Council for Holocaust Education on Thursday, April 24, at Temple Israel.

Dr. Carol Rittner to Headline Holocaust Memorial Event in Tulsa

Known internationally for her work on genocide and interfaith dialogue, Dr. Rittner says her journey began after reading Man’s Search for Meaning by Holocaust survivor Viktor Frankl.

“When I read that book, I thought to myself, ‘Well, where were the Christians? Why didn’t Christians help these Jews during the Holocaust?’” Rittner said. “That question compelled me to do more study and to study about the Holocaust.”

The Power of Rescue and Remembrance

While millions of Jews were persecuted under Nazi rule, historians estimate tens of thousands were rescued by non-Jewish allies. These rescuers, Rittner said, acted for various reasons—moral codes, religious convictions, or sometimes on impulse.

“There’s a curiosity and a wanting to know what motivates people,” she said. “People want to know—how can human beings do such terrible things to each other? On the other hand, they also want to know, did anyone try to help?”

Confronting the Rise of Antisemitism

Rittner also addressed a growing concern she hears while speaking across the country.

“One of the takeaways now is the rise of antisemitism,” she said. “It’s so important these conversations continue.”

Dr. Rittner said that Holocaust education extends beyond Jewish history to include others who were targeted under the Nazi regime, including Roma people, political dissidents, and more.

New Book Examines Israel-Hamas War and Interfaith Relations

Dr. Rittner’s most recent work, Stress Test: The Israel-Hamas War and Christian-Jewish Relations, co-edited with scholar John Roth, features essays from Christian thinkers examining modern Middle East tensions and their impact on Jewish-Christian dialogue.

“I think it’s a very fair book,” Rittner said. “It’s a very courageous book that scholars have attempted to deal with some of these issues and questions.”

How to Attend the Holocaust Commemoration in Tulsa

The Interfaith Holocaust Commemoration will begin at 7 p.m. on April 24 at Temple Israel in Tulsa. The event is free and open to the public, though registration is required. It is recommended for ages 12 and up.

To register and find more information, CLICK HERE.