A preliminary 5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near San Diego

By: CBS News

A preliminary 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck near San Diego, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake's epicenter was recorded 2.49 miles south of Julian, in San Diego County. At least seven aftershocks were immediately reported after the initial quake.

The effects of the quake were felt in Orange County, Temecula, and the Inland Empire, among other places.

It is not yet known if there are reports of injuries or damage.

