A preliminary 5.2-magnitude earthquake strikes near San Diego

Monday, April 14th 2025, 12:26 pm
A preliminary 5.2-magnitude earthquake struck near San Diego, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The quake's epicenter was recorded 2.49 miles south of Julian, in San Diego County. At least seven aftershocks were immediately reported after the initial quake.
The effects of the quake were felt in Orange County, Temecula, and the Inland Empire, among other places.
It is not yet known if there are reports of injuries or damage.
This is a developing story. Refresh the page for updates.
