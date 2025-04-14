Meet Barber Man: The superhero with clippers and compassion

From ordinary teen to Barber Man: discover the superpower journey of Henry Mahyor, a community barber in Tulsa who transforms people's lives with each snip and conversation.

By: Ryan Gillin

The Origin Story

Every superhero has an origin story. For Henry Mahyor, it didn’t begin with an accident in a lab but with a 13-year-old who received too many bad haircuts.

“I got tired of barbers messing up, so I took my dad’s pair of clippers and started cutting my own hair,” Mahyor said.

What began out of frustration turned into a career and superpower.

Barber Man

Mahyor, also known as Barber Man, started cutting hair professionally in 2018.

"I remember cutting a client, and we were making jokes, and he said, 'Man, you look like Iron Man with that thing on,'” Mahyor said. “We were coming up with superhero names, and we came up with the Barber Man."

In his cape and mask, he tries to give every person more than a trim or fresh fade but the confidence to go with it.

"The message behind Barber Man is he honestly wants to make people feel good about themselves,” Mahyor said. “He also wants to encourage others to pursue their passions and use their God given talents to impact the world."

Turning His Struggles into a Lesson

Mahyor experienced hardships in 2022 that had a lasting impact on his mental health.

“I lost my grandmother; I was going through a divorce, and one of my clients passed away in a car accident two days before I had cut his hair, and that really impacted me,” Mahyor said. “I had a mental breakdown, had to leave work early. I remember driving home and feeling really sad and depressed, and it was that moment that I had the realization I needed some help, so I pursued therapy for the first time, and it's impacted my life, and it's something I try to share with my clients today."

Mahyor tries to build confidence in others by sharing his own story.

"I feel like it's deeper than giving someone a nice haircut,” Mahyor said. “Helping someone feel more confident about themselves, talking about their day and everything."

